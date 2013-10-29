FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sturgeon oil terminal in Alberta to shut for 16 hours Tuesday
October 29, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Sturgeon oil terminal in Alberta to shut for 16 hours Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The 350,000 barrel Sturgeon oil terminal near Redwater, Alberta will be shut for 16 hours on Tuesday, Access Pipeline Inc said in a community line message for local residents.

Access Pipeline Inc is a joint venture between Devon Energy Corp and MEG Energy Corp, which operates two pipelines delivering diluent to operators in the Canadian oil sands.

A 345-kilometre dual line connects to MEG Energy’s Christina Lake project to blending and refining facilities in the Edmonton area, according to the company’s website.

