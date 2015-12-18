Med crude-Urals steady, CPC blend up

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Urals crude price differentials were unchanged both in the north and south Of Europe, traders said on Friday.

The preliminary exports program for the first 10 days of January was released, showing a small rise in exports compared to December, but traders expected the volumes to rise more significantly.

In the Platts window Vitol continued to offer its Dec. 28 - Jan. 1 loading from either Primorsk or Ust-Luga down to a discount of $2.65 a barrel to dated Brent. No buyers stepped forward.

The preliminary Urals programme for the first 10 days of January showed the expected rise in exports compared to first 10 days of December, but only of 80,000 tonnes.

The rise was seen from Novorosiisk on the Black Sea, but in the Baltic the volume was 100,000 tonnes lower than in the December plan for the first 10 days.

Traders still expected an overall rise in January exports, because in December maintenance in the middle of the month in Ust-Luga affected the loadings and this was not the case in January.

In the Mediterranean, Shell and Eni continued to bid in the Platts window for end-December and early January loading 80,000 tonnes of Urals at a discount of $1,40-1,45 a barrel to dated Brent, but neither found a seller, traders said.

Unipec also offered its 140,000 tonnes of Urals loading on Jan. 1-5 at a discount of $1.80 a barrel to dated Brent, also without success.

Some price levels emerged on the latest Azeri CPC Blend tender. Traders said that Kazmunaigaz sold its two cargoes loading on Jan. 3-4 and 18-19 to Austria’s OMV at premiums of $0.30-0.50 a barrel to dated Brent. Traders say the grade was supported by rising naphtha margins and long delays in the Turkish straits.

On the latest Azeri Light tenders market participants said Turkey’s TPAO sold its 135,000 tonnes loading on Jan. 20-22 to Unipec at a premium of $1.10 a barrel to dated Brent.

ONGC sold its Jan. 26-28 loading cargo at a premium of close to $1.40 to dated Brent to Glencore, traders said.

Poland’s PKN Orlen awarded its tender to buy 80,000 tonnes of Azeri Light for delivery to Trieste on Jan. 19-23 to ExxonMobil, traders said. According to market sources the price level was around a premium $1.40-1.45 a barrel, but this could not be confirmed. (Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by William Hardy)