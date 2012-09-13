FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's FGC extends deadline for Cruzeiro debt buyback
September 13, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's FGC extends deadline for Cruzeiro debt buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s deposit guarantee fund FGC decided to extend a deadline for a plan to repurchase as much as $1.59 billion in debt owed by Banco Cruzeiro do Sul , according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The FGC will analyze tenders for the process until Thursday at 1800 local time (2100 GMT). The original deadline expired at midnight on Wednesday.

Results of the debt repurchase, which is a precondition for a sale of the bankrupt lender, are due to be announced on Friday.

