BTG Pactual execs met to discuss Cruzeiro do Sul purchase -Veja
August 17, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

BTG Pactual execs met to discuss Cruzeiro do Sul purchase -Veja

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Executives from Brazil’s sole listed investment bank, BTG Pactual, met to consider bidding for debt-laden lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul on Thursday, local magazine Veja reported on Friday, without saying how it got the information.

The central bank seized Cruzeiro do Sul on June 4 and placed it under the administration of banking insurance deposit fund FGC for 180 days after uncovering a series of irregularities.

Calls to BTG Pactual and Banco Cruzeiro do Sul seeking comment were not immediately answered. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick; Writing by Asher Levine)

