FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Femsa to buy Chile pharmacy chain Cruz Verde for $1 bln -paper
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Femsa to buy Chile pharmacy chain Cruz Verde for $1 bln -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexican retail group Femsa is close to sealing an agreement to buy privately owned Chilean pharmacy chain Cruz Verde for about $1 billion, Chilean newspaper Pulso reported on Thursday.

Talks are in the final stretch, and the deal is expected to be announced on Thursday or Friday, coinciding with a visit by Chilean President Michelle Bachelet to Mexico, the newspaper said, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

Cruz Verde is the South American country’s largest pharmaceutical chain, with more than 590 branches, according to its website. It is family-run and was founded in the 1980s.

Femsa owns the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and Latin America’s largest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It also operates around 600 pharmacies in Mexico through its YZA and Moderna brands.

Femsa and Cruz Verde were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.