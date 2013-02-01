FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA warns CryoLife on manufacturing practices
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

FDA warns CryoLife on manufacturing practices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - CryoLife Inc said it received a warning letter from U.S. health regulators after they determined the company failed to adequately address earlier concerns over the manufacturing of its medical devices and other products.

After a routine inspection of CryoLife’s manufacturing facilities, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October issued a notice containing its observations on the preservation and distribution of human tissue and the manufacturing of medical devices at the company’s plants.

Such notices typically contain observations of practices that the FDA inspectors believe violate the agency’s so-called good manufacturing standards.

While CryoLife responded to the FDA notice by detailing proposed corrective actions, the FDA did not find these responses satisfactory, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

CryoLife, which makes surgical tools and devices, along with preserving certain tissues that helps in cardiac and vascular reconstruction, said it will work towards addressing the issues the agency had highlighted in its warning letter.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company added it does not expect the warning to have a material impact on its financial results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.