Credit Suisse names Americas corporate equity derivatives chief

July 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG has hired former Nomura banker Will Brett as managing director and head of Americas Corporate Equity Derivatives, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

Brett, who will start in October, will report to Steve Winnert, head of Americas Equity Linked Origination.

At Nomura, Brett was managing director and head of Structured Derivatives Sales. He also worked at Bank of America Corp as a managing director in U.S. Corporate Equity Derivatives.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.