FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C&S eyeing Supervalu distribution business-report
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

C&S eyeing Supervalu distribution business-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - C&S Wholesale Grocers would be interested in buying the distribution business of grocer Supervalu Inc, which last week said it was exploring a sale of all or part of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

C&S is a privately held wholesale grocery supplier to about 3,900 retailers, including supermarket chains like Safeway Inc , Kroger Co’s Ralphs brand and Target Corp .

A spokesman for Supervalu declined comment and representatives from C&S did not immediately return calls.

Shares in Supervalu jumped about 6 percent to $2.46 after the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.