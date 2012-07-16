C&S eyeing Supervalu distribution business-report

July 16 (Reuters) - C&S Wholesale Grocers would be interested in buying the distribution business of grocer Supervalu Inc, which last week said it was exploring a sale of all or part of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

C&S is a privately held wholesale grocery supplier to about 3,900 retailers, including supermarket chains like Safeway Inc , Kroger Co’s Ralphs brand and Target Corp .

A spokesman for Supervalu declined comment and representatives from C&S did not immediately return calls.

Shares in Supervalu jumped about 6 percent to $2.46 after the report.