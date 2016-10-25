FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ternium near buying ThyssenKrupp's Brazil mill, sources say
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 10 months ago

Ternium near buying ThyssenKrupp's Brazil mill, sources say

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO/FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ternium SA has resumed looking at ThyssenKrupp AG's money-losing Brazilian steel mill CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA for a potential acquisition, months after negotiations failed to gain traction because of legal and environmental issues, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Talks for the acquisition of CSA are in an advanced stage, according to one of the people. While no formal offer for CSA has been made yet, interest from Ternium stemmed from the possibility of using CSA to produce more slabs, whose production is insufficient in Brazil, two of the people said.

Ternium's Brazilian unit did not have an immediate comment. In a statement, Thyssenkrupp said it sees the future of CSA "outside the company," making it "perfectly normal that we should conduct talks with possible interested parties."

The news was first reported by Japan's Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt and Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.