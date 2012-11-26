Australia's CSL sees 20 pct jump in annual profit

MELBOURNE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s CSL Ltd, the world’s No. 2 blood products maker, said on Tuesday it expects its full-year net profit to jump by 20 percent, up from previous guidance of a 12 percent rise, helped by stronger sales and supply-chain efficiencies.

“Also contributing to the better outlook is higher-than-anticipated royalty income from the sales of Gardasil,” CSL Managing Director Brian McNamee said in a statement, referring to the cervical cancer vaccine.

CSL said it expects net profit after tax in constant-currency terms for the year to June 2013 to be up 20 percent from the $1.02 billion net profit for fiscal 2012.

That is ahead of current analysts’ expectations for a rise of 15 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CSL shares have surged 46 percent this year, trouncing a 9 percent rise for the broader market and prompting some analysts to downgrade the stock to a sell based on price. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)