FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CSL sees 20 pct jump in annual profit
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 26, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's CSL sees 20 pct jump in annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s CSL Ltd, the world’s No. 2 blood products maker, said on Tuesday it expects its full-year net profit to jump by 20 percent, up from previous guidance of a 12 percent rise, helped by stronger sales and supply-chain efficiencies.

“Also contributing to the better outlook is higher-than-anticipated royalty income from the sales of Gardasil,” CSL Managing Director Brian McNamee said in a statement, referring to the cervical cancer vaccine.

CSL said it expects net profit after tax in constant-currency terms for the year to June 2013 to be up 20 percent from the $1.02 billion net profit for fiscal 2012.

That is ahead of current analysts’ expectations for a rise of 15 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CSL shares have surged 46 percent this year, trouncing a 9 percent rise for the broader market and prompting some analysts to downgrade the stock to a sell based on price. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.