BRIEF-Cargill, CSM unit collaborate on animal feed products
June 13, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Cargill, CSM unit collaborate on animal feed products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 13 (Reuters) - CSM says: * Cargill and CSM unit Purac collaborate on joint development of bio-based feed ingredient solutions * A first commercial product, Aloapur, will reach the market in July of this year * e Cargill Animal Nutrition’s Provimi business, a leading global premix, specialties and feed additives supplier, is focused on application development and commercialization of the product * Aloapur, a bio based animal feed solution for the improvement of the general health of animals, has been developed and patented by Purac

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.