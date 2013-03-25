FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSM to sell bakery supplies for 850 mln euros to Rhone Capital
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

CSM to sell bakery supplies for 850 mln euros to Rhone Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 25 (Reuters) - Dutch food ingredients group CSM said on Monday it had agreed to sell its bakery supplies business for 850 million euros ($1.1 billion) to private equity firm Rhone Capital.

CSM put its main bakery supplies business, which makes muffins and pastries mainly for European and U.S. retailers, up for sale in May 2012, blaming weak consumer spending and high raw material prices, in order to focus on more profitable food ingredients.

$1 = 0.7694 euros Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.