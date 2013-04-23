CSM reports flat Q1 results for remaining ingredients business

AMSTERDAM, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch food ingredients group CSM NV, which agreed last month to sell its bakery business to a U.S. private equity firm, on Tuesday reported almost flat results for its continuing operations.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and excluding one-off costs were 14.6 million euros for the remaining businesses, against 14.4 million euros a year ago, on sales of 180.5 million euros.

For the entire group, including bakery supplies, EBITA excluding one-off costs were 31.9 million euros, up 4 percent, on sales of 779.9 million euros.

CSM has agreed to sell its bakery business, which makes muffins and pastries for European and U.S. retailers, for 850 million euros to U.S. private equity firm Rhone Capital.

It plans to focus on more profitable food ingredients, including those based on lactic acid - a product used in a range of goods from salad dressings and beverages to household detergents - as well as bakery ingredients such as icings, fillings and colourings. (Reporting by Sara Webb)