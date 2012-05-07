CSM to divest bakery supplies, focus on bio-ingredients

AMSTERDAM, May 7 (Reuters) - CSM, the world’s largest bakery products supplier, said on Monday it will divest its bakery supplies businesses to focus on the more profitable bio-ingredients divisions.

Proceeds will be used for bolt-on acquisitions and to return funds to shareholders, the Dutch group said.

CSM’s bakery supplies business in North America and Europe, which has annual revenue of about 2.4 billion euros ($3.15 billion), has been hit by weak consumer spending and high prices for key ingredients such as wheat and sugar.

The Dutch group said it will focus on its more profitable Purac and Caravan Ingredients businesses. Purac makes lactic acid, used in a range of goods from salad dressings and beverages to household detergents, while Caravan Ingredients produces bakery ingredients such as icings and fillings.