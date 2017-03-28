FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Southern Airlines says to sell $200 mln shares to American Airlines
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 5 months ago

China Southern Airlines says to sell $200 mln shares to American Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would issue HK$1.55 billion ($199.6 million) worth of shares to a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc., raising funds for general working capital.

The Chinese carrier will issue 270.61 million H-shares, representing 2.68 percent of the enlarged share capital of the airline, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The shares will be issued at HK$5.74 apiece, or at a 4.6 percent premium to the previous close.

$1 = 7.7676 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

