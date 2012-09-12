FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil steelmaker CSN to issue $778 million in bonds
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil steelmaker CSN to issue $778 million in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on bond denomination, maturity)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN will issue 1.57 billion reais ($778.5 million) in bonds to spread its existing debts over a longer period and for full payment of promissory notes, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The bond issue of 156,500 non-convertible bonds, each worth 10,000 reais, was approved by the company’s board.

The first phase of the issue would offer 106,500 bonds maturing in March 2015, followed by a second phase for the remaining 50,000, maturing in September of the same year. ($1 = 2.0168 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Gary Hill and Chris Gallagher)

