Brazil's CSN sees coal, iron ore costs easing in coming quarters
August 15, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's CSN sees coal, iron ore costs easing in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - CSN , Brazil’s largest diversified steelmaker, expects the cost of raw materials such as coal and iron ore to keep falling, helping the mill return to profitability in coming quarters, executives said at a conference call on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, will increase in coming quarters, David Salama, CSN’s head of investor relations, said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

