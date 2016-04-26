FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Southern says unit Xiamen agrees to buy 10 Boeing jets for $847 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

China Southern says unit Xiamen agrees to buy 10 Boeing jets for $847 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines said on Tuesday its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has signed a 5.5 billion yuan ($847.08 million) order with Boeing Co for buying 10 B737 jets.

China Southern and other mainland carriers have been placing large aircraft orders as they build out their fleets to meet booming growth in travel by Chinese.

According to Boeing’s last forecast issued in August 2015, China will need 6,330 planes over the next 20 years, a 5 percent rise from its previous year’s forecast.

In December, Xiamen Air had agreed to buy 30 Boeing jets. China Southern had at the same time agreed to purchase 50 B737MAX and 30 B737 Next Generation airplanes from Boeing. ( $1 = 6.4929 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.