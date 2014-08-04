FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CSN sees steel prices stable in third quarter
August 4, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's CSN sees steel prices stable in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cia Siderúrgica Nacional expects steel prices to remain stable in the third quarter and iron ore prices to stay around $100 a tonne until the end of the year, directors with the steelmaker and iron miner said on Monday in a phone conference with analysts.

CSN is earning 11 percent to 16 percent more by selling steel in Brazil than exporting it, they said, adding they don’t expect the premium to go any higher. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

