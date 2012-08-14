FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CSN posts net loss of 1.048 billion reais in Q2
August 14, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's CSN posts net loss of 1.048 billion reais in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - CSN , Brazil’s second-largest producer of flat steel products, posted on Tuesday second-quarter net loss of 1.048 billion reais ($516 million), compared with net income of 1.137 billion reais a year earlier.

Eight analysts predicted that CSN would post a quarterly profit, while two predicted the company’s first loss in at least four years in a recent Reuters poll.

The average forecast of those expecting a profit was 336.4 million reais. The average of the two bearish forecasts was for a loss of 721.5 million reais.

