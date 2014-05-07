FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil steelmaker CSN misses profit estimates in 1st-qtr
#Market News
May 7, 2014

Brazil steelmaker CSN misses profit estimates in 1st-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaking and mining group Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA on Wednesday posted net income of 52.1 million reais ($23.3 million) for the first quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of 16.3 million reais.

Net income at the São Paulo-based company, commonly known as CSN, was expected to reach 218 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Company officials will discuss results at a conference call with investors later on Wednesday.

$1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais Reporting by Asher Levine

