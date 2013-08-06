FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CSN second-quarter profit above estimates
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's CSN second-quarter profit above estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil’s second-largest producer of flat steel products, posted second-quarter net income of 502 million reais (US$219 million), reversing a net loss of 1.05 billion reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Forecasts for second-quarter results at CSN, as the company is known, were split, with two analysts predicting an average loss of 477 million reais, and the remaining five expecting profit of 142 million reais.

