UPDATE 1-Profit at Brazil's CSN beats estimates as sales hit record

* Net income at 502 mln reais beats estimates in poll

* CSN steel and iron ore sales had strong quarter

* Costs and expenses climbed as output jumped

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA (CSN) handily beat profit estimates in the second quarter as robust demand for flat steel products helped lift sales volumes to record levels.

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch has been pursuing a strategy of boosting revenue from steel making and increasing domestic shipments of plates and rolled products to make up for recent declines in iron ore sales.

CSN, Brazil’s No. 2 largest maker of flat steel products, posted net income of 502 million reais ($219 million) in the quarter, compared with profit of 16 million reais in the first quarter, a securities filing said on Tuesday.

It had posted a net loss of 1.05 billion reais in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts’ forecasts for second-quarter results had been split, with two predicting an average loss of 477 million reais, and another five expecting an average profit of 142 million reais.

Iron ore sales volumes rose 45 percent to 6 million tonnes on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with virtually all of the amount sold abroad. Steel sales rose to a record in the quarter, hitting 1.587 million tonnes, the filing added.

Costs rose as activity in its steel unit improved. The costs of goods sold rose 5.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 1.3 percent from the second quarter of last year, the filing said.

CSN is also Brazil’s second-largest iron ore miner after Vale SA.