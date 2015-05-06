Brazilian steelmaker CSN posts profit of 392 mln reais in Q1

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN reported on Wednesday a first quarter net profit of 392 million reais ($128.5 million), beating analyst expectations.

The company, formally known as Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 911 million reais from revenue of 4 billion reais.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a net loss of 827 million reais for the period.

($1 = 3.05 reais)