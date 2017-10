SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Cia Siderurgica Nacional , Brazil’s second-largest producer of flat steel products, expects sales to rise about 7 percent this year to 6.2 million tonnes, head of sales Luiz Fernando Martinez told analysts on a Monday conference call.

Profit at the steelmaker known as CSN beat analysts’ estimates in the fourth quarter after revenue unexpectedly increased on improved domestic sales.