SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Preferred shares of Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil’s second-largest producer of flat steel products, rose in opening trade on Monday after the company posted better-than-expected fourth quarter profits on Thursday.

At 9:09 a.m. (1309 GMT), CSN shares were up 2.3 percent to 9.34 reais, after having risen over 3 percent earlier in the session. The Sao Paulo stock exchange was closed on Friday due a holiday.