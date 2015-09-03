Brazil steelmaker CSN extends maturity on $687 mln in Caixa debt

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional said on Thursday that it has extended the amount of time it has to repay 2.57 billion reais ($687 million) of debt with Brazil’s state-owned Caixa Economic Federal.

CSN, as the company is known, said it was able to delay repayment of debt originally due in 2016 and 2017 to the 2018-2022 period and that the payments will be equally distributed, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese)