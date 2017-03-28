FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Brazil's CSN to miss earnings reporting deadline
March 28, 2017 / 1:39 AM / 5 months ago

Brazil's CSN to miss earnings reporting deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's No. 2 listed flat steelmaker, said on Monday that it would miss a regulatory deadline to file fourth-quarter results in the face of an internal reorganization plan.

CSN said in a securities filing that unaudited net revenue rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - also rose 1 percent in the period. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Alonso Soto)

