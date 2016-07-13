FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil's CSN alleges controlling bloc at Usiminas of collusion
July 13, 2016

Brazil's CSN alleges controlling bloc at Usiminas of collusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Executives of Brazilian steelmaker CSN on Wednesday questioned the business relationship between controlling shareholders of steel rival Usiminas, in which CSN is a minority shareholder.

In the latest chapter of an ongoing shareholder battle, lawyers and executives for CSN told a media briefing in Sao Paulo that they believed there was evidence of collusion between controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Techint, resulting in massive losses at Usiminas.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

