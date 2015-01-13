BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group acquires Oroblu Germany

Jan 13(Reuters) - CSP International Fashion Group SpA :

* Announced on Monday that it has acquired Oroblu Germany GmbH, a Germany-based company that distributes products under Oroblu brand in Germany

* Total value of the transaction is 845,000 euros($998,875) and will be paid in three tranches of which 695,000 euros has been already paid and 50,000 euros and 100,000 euros will be paid by April 2015 and April 2016 respectively Source text for Eikon:

