BRIEF-CSR takes $90 million restructuring charge
December 10, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-CSR takes $90 million restructuring charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - CSR PLC : * Discontinuing investment in camera-on-a-chip (coach) * To increase focus on growth market areas * Expect to reach mid-teens underlying operating profit margin on a quarterly

run-rate by the end of 2014 * Expects to realise approximately $30 million of underlying operating cost

reductions during 2014 * An impairment charge in its 2013 financial year of approximately $90 million * CSR expects its fourth quarter 2013 revenues to be between $200 million to

$210 million * Source text

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
