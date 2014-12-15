FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China's CSR wins $275 mln worth of orders from Argentina
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's CSR wins $275 mln worth of orders from Argentina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese trainmaker CSR Corp Ltd said it won 1.7 billion yuan ($274.84 million) worth of orders from Argentina, as Chinese rail firms increasingly flex their muscles overseas.

CSR will provide locomotive products for a railway renovation project in the South American country, the company said on its website on Monday.

China has stepped up its focus on railways this year, spending 590 billion yuan ($95.4 billion) from January to October on new domestic lines and making a concerted effort to push its so-called “railroad diplomacy” overseas.

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd signed a $12 billion railway contract in Nigeria in November, the largest single overseas construction deal won by a Chinese firm.

CSR said it has been supplying trains and other rail products to Argentina since 2006. In 2013, it won two orders worth about $1 billion together from the country to supply inter-city trains.

CSR Corp and its main rival China CNR Corp Ltd are in merger talks to create a giant able to compete globally with the likes of Siemens AG and Bombardier Inc , state media have reported.

Shares in both CSR and China CNR have been suspended since late October ahead of an official announcement. ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.