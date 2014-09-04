FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's train makers dismiss merger speculation
September 4, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

China's train makers dismiss merger speculation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China’s top two train makers, China CNR and CSR, on Thursday dismissed reports the government was looking to merge the firms to create a giant that can compete better with foreign rivals.

Chinese newspaper Caixin reported on Tuesday that China’s supervisory body for state-owned companies was looking at a merger to boost the country’s efforts to export its high-speed rail technology.

In a statement posted on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchange websites, state-owned China CNR Corp Ltd said neither the company nor its controlling shareholder had submitted any proposals for a merger.

The statement also said that neither had received any notice from the government in relation to a merger.

Rival train maker CSR Corporation Ltd issued identical clarifications on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.

Trading of shares in CSR and CNR was suspended following the newspaper report. Trading will resume on September 5. (Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; editing by David Clarke)

