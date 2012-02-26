FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CSR receives approval for A-share placement
February 26, 2012

China's CSR receives approval for A-share placement

SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp (CSR) has received approval from China’s securities regulator for a private placement of A-shares, the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

CSR said in September it planned to raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.43 billion) via a private placement of A-shares to up to 10 subscribers. The firm plans to sell up to 1.96 billion shares.

CSR said it had up to six months to issue the new shares. ($1 = 6.2978 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

