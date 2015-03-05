FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CSR says core business continues to perform well
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
March 5, 2015 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CSR says core business continues to perform well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Csr Plc

* Q4 underlying diluted EPS 0.13 usd versus 0.06 usd year ago

* Q4 revenue of $188.1m (Q4 2013: $208.2m) down 10% year-on-year, as expected reflecting mainly a 75% decline in legacy revenue

* FY underlying earnings per share $0.51, increase of 11%

* FY revenue $774.8m (2013: $960.7m)

* Core business continues to perform well

* On 15 October 2014, CSR and Qualcomm Incorporated announced that an agreement had been reached regarding the terms of arecommended cash offer for the company by Qualcomm Global Trading Pte. Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm:

* It is expected that the scheme will become effective by late summer 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.