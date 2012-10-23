FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CSR's Q3 revenue up, says on track after Samsung deal
October 23, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-CSR's Q3 revenue up, says on track after Samsung deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - CSR PLC : * Auto alert - CSR Plc Q3 revenue 282.7 million usd * Auto alert - CSR Plc Q3 underlying diluted EPS 0.13 usd versus 0.13

usd year ago * Q3 2012 revenue of $282.7M (Q3 2011: $243.3M, including one month of zoran), * Underlying operating profit of $32.2M (Q3 2011: $24.3M), ifrs operating loss

of $1.9M * Platform revenue 61% of total revenue in Q3 2012 (Q3 2011: 51%), * Expect to return up to $285M of cash in Q4 2012 * Expect core revenues to grow approximately in line with overall forecast

market growth in 2013 * Expect fourth quarter revenues to be in the range of $235M to $255M

