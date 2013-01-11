Chinese railway equipment maker signs contracts worth $1.6 bln

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) , one of the country’s two leading train makers, has signed deals worth 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in China and other emerging markets, including Argentina and Nigeria.

CSR, which has a market value of $11.2 billion, signed the largest deal with Argentina’s Ministry of the Interior and Transport, with a value of about 3.4 billion yuan, the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

The total value of the contracts accounted for about 12.4 percent of the operating revenue of the company in 2011, it said.

Shares of CSR fell 1.3 percent on Friday, against a 0.4 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.