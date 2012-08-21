CSX Corp train derailment kills two in Maryland

Aug 21 (Reuters) - A CSX Corp. freight train carrying coal derailed west of Baltimore and killed two people, police said on Tuesday.
Police received a call around midnight that an eastbound CSX train had come off the tracks in downtown Ellicott City, about 12 miles ( 20 km) w est of downtown Baltimore, Howard County Police said in a statement.
Rescue workers discovered two bodies in the wreckage, police said. Their identities are unknown.
Twenty-one of the train’s 80 cars had left the tracks, police said.
Police said CSX is investigating the accident, but the cause is not known at this time.
A CSX spokesman was not immediately available to comment.