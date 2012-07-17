FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX profit up as consumer segments offset coal
July 17, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

CSX profit up as consumer segments offset coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - CSX Corp reported higher quarterly profit and said revenue and volume were little changed from a year ago, as increases in consumer goods segments helped offset a drop in utility coal shipping.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX said on Tuesday that net income rose to $512 million, or 49 cents per share, in the second quarter from $506 million, or 46 cents per share a year before.

Quarterly operating revenue for the No. 2 publicly-held U.S. railroad operator held at about $3.01 billion in the quarter.

