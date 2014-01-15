CSX posts smaller 4th-qtr profit

Jan 15 (Reuters) - CSX Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter profit as coal volumes stayed weak, and its shares fell 3 percent.

CSX said it earned $426 million, or 42 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $449 million, or 44 cents, a year ago.

Revenue increased 5 percent to $3.0 billion.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is the first of the major U.S. railroads to report quarterly results.

Shares of CSX have risen almost 40 percent over the year and touched a 10 year high of $29.25 on Wednesday, while the benchmark S&P 500 rose 12 percent.

CSX shares were trading at $28.25 after hours after closing at $29.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.