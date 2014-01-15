FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSX posts smaller 4th-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

CSX posts smaller 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - CSX Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter profit as coal volumes stayed weak, and its shares fell 3 percent.

CSX said it earned $426 million, or 42 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $449 million, or 44 cents, a year ago.

Revenue increased 5 percent to $3.0 billion.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is the first of the major U.S. railroads to report quarterly results.

Shares of CSX have risen almost 40 percent over the year and touched a 10 year high of $29.25 on Wednesday, while the benchmark S&P 500 rose 12 percent.

CSX shares were trading at $28.25 after hours after closing at $29.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.