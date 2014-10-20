FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Pacific Railway confirms end of talks with CSX
October 20, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian Pacific Railway confirms end of talks with CSX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Monday that it had ended talks to buy No. 3 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Canadian Pacific had approached CSX about merging the two North American railroad operators, but that the offer had been rebuffed.

Canadian Pacific said in a statement on Monday that there were no further talks planned regarding the merger.

Officials at CSX were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

