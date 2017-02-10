BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
NEW YORK Feb 10 CSX Corp. has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with investor Mantle Ridge LP.
CSX, in a filing on Friday, said the deadline would be extended to Feb. 24. The original deadline was on Friday.
Mantle Ridge is teaming up with former Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CEO Hunter Harrison to pursue a plan to install the veteran turnaround specialist as CSX's CEO (Reporting by Michael Flaherty Editing by W Simon)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing