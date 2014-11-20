FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX warns Buffalo snow may cause delays on its main crude oil route
November 20, 2014

CSX warns Buffalo snow may cause delays on its main crude oil route

Jarrett Renshaw

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - CSX warned customers on Thursday that a massive snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, may cause deliveries along its main crude oil route to be delayed up to 48 hours.

"Customers with shipments over the high-volume Buffalo line should continue to expect delays up to 48 hours," the company said.

The line serves as the main artery for crude oil deliveries from North Dakota to the U.S. East Coast, including the port at Albany, New York as well as Philadelphia area refineries. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw)

