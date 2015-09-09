FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSX Q3 EPS still likely flat despite big hit to coal - exec
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

CSX Q3 EPS still likely flat despite big hit to coal - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad CSX Corp has a “good shot” at hitting its forecast of flat third-quarter earnings per share versus the same period in 2014, despite coal freight volumes being down 17 percent on the year, an executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking to investors at a Cowen & Co transportation conference in Boston which was webcast, executive vice president Fredrik Eliasson said third-quarter freight volumes are trending below the company’s expectations and will remain challenging through the fourth quarter and beyond.

Eliasson said the third-largest U.S. railroad expects full-year earnings per share growth in the mid-single digits, as previously forecast.

Reporting By Nick Carey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.