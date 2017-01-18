CSX sees first-quarter EPS growth in "low-to-mid-teens"

DETROIT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.

In a conference call with analysts, CSX executives said the Jacksonville, Florida-based company planned capital expenditures of $2.2 billion in 2017, down from $2.7 billion in 2016, and is targeting $150 million in cost cutting and productivity gains. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)