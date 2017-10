Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad CSX Corp reported a lower quarterly profit as lower domestic coal shipments offset growth in export coal and automotive shipments.

Net income fell 2 percent to $455 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter from $464 million, or 4 3 c ents per share, a year before. The higher per-share figure reflected a stock buyback, CSX said.