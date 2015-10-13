FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSX quarterly profit dips, but EPS above Wall St consensus
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

CSX quarterly profit dips, but EPS above Wall St consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slightly lower quarterly net profit as revenues were driven down primarily by slumping coal volumes, but its earnings beat expectations thanks in part to cost-reduction initiatives.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported third-quarter net income of $507 million or 52 cents per share, down from $509 million or 51 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 50 cents.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.