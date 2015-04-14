FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX quarterly profit rises on higher freight volumes, prices
April 14, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

CSX quarterly profit rises on higher freight volumes, prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as a growing economy lifted freight volumes and allowed it to charge higher rates to customers.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported first-quarter net income of $442 million or 45 cents per share, an 11 percent increase over the $398 million, or 40 cents a share, it reported a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of 44 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Ted Botha)

