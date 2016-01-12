FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX Q4 profit falls on lower freight volumes
January 12, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

CSX Q4 profit falls on lower freight volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit citing a drop in freight volumes, especially a 32 percent decline in the amount of coal hauled.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad reported fourth-quarter net income of $466 million or 48 cents per share, down 5 percent from $491 million or 49 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 46 cents.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Andrew Hay

