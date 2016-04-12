CSX first-quarter net profit down as freight volumes fall

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, in line with analysts’ expectations, citing declines in most freight segments, especially coal.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad posted first-quarter net income of $356 million, or 37 cents per share, down more than 19 percent from $442 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share of 37 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Alan Crosby)